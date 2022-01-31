Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $568,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,412 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,525,390 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,470,015,000 after purchasing an additional 190,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,089,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,318 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Applied Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,742,933 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,668,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 13.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after buying an additional 1,958,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,039,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $906,138,000 after purchasing an additional 335,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $132.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.90.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.47.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

