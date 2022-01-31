Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $673,000 Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MELI shares. BTIG Research reduced their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,887.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,048.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 659.52 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,174.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,503.43. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $957.60 and a 1 year high of $2,006.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.