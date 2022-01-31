Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Lowers Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,844 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,617.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 182,070 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $44,474,000 after acquiring an additional 171,466 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,040,899 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $498,529,000 after buying an additional 769,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM opened at $222.13 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a market cap of $218.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $250.21 and a 200-day moving average of $263.34.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.53, for a total transaction of $90,750.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total value of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 219,696 shares of company stock worth $60,428,964. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $322.47.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

