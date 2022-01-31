Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Raises Stake in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Spectrum Brands by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 246.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lowered Spectrum Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.57.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $86.62 on Monday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.42 and a 1-year high of $107.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.45 and its 200-day moving average is $92.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 16.93%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

