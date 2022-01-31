Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 200,163 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,879,938 shares.The stock last traded at $43.94 and had previously closed at $44.47.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 32.49% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In related news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $175,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 195,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 163.2% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 20,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 121,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 402,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,381,000 after purchasing an additional 21,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.0% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 350,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

