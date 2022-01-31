Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $44.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

