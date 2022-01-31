Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

XLF opened at $38.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.70. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a 12-month low of $28.82 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 35,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

