FineMark National Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

FineMark National Bank & Trust reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 218,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.4% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 592,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45,632 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 50,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.16.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $58.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $86.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $42.47 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.32.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Article: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.