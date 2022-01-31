FineMark National Bank & Trust Has $1.99 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,547 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $29,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis during the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Novartis by 153.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 9.82% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.75.

NYSE:NVS opened at $85.91 on Monday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.34 and a 52 week high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $192.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

