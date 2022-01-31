FineMark National Bank & Trust Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after buying an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,280,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 34.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,302,000 after buying an additional 240,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 186.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 334,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,865,000 after buying an additional 217,524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $96.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.93. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

