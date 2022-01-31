FineMark National Bank & Trust Sells 4,336 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

FineMark National Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,336 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,299,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,158 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985,085 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,330 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,030,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,609,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,691 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $111.81 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.36 and a twelve month high of $117.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.49 and its 200 day moving average is $114.71.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.