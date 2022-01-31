First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Raised to Buy at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. B. Riley currently has $19.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $16.00. B. Riley also issued estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FCF. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Commonwealth Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a neutral rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.13.

FCF stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.10.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 16.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the third quarter worth $105,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the second quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 46.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

