First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Shares Gap Down to $32.01

Shares of First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.01, but opened at $31.03. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $31.07, with a volume of 306 shares.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FCBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of First Community Bankshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $528.55 million, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.75.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.06). First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 36.98%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Community Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. First Community Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.49%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 12.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 97.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Community Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 115,760.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

About First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

