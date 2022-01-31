First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

First Financial Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by 41.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. First Financial Bankshares has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Financial Bankshares to earn $1.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.7%.

Shares of FFIN traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.99. 708,495 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,495. First Financial Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.87.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 1,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $115,113 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Financial Bankshares stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 80.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 169,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.27% of First Financial Bankshares worth $18,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

