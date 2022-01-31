First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FR. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.02.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total value of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $60.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.23. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

