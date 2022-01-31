First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Shares Gap Down to $20.68

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.68, but opened at $19.44. First Midwest Bancorp shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 1,471 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FMBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $117,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 378.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Midwest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI)

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

