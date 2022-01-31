First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Walker & Dunlop worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

NYSE:WD opened at $125.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.41. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.77 and a twelve month high of $156.77.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $346.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.43 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It focuses on multifamily lending, debt brokerage, and property sales. It also involves the delivery and servicing of loan products for its customers. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

