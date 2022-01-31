First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,516 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Discovery by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Discovery by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 26,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Discovery by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Discovery by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DISCA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

DISCA opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.46. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.66 and a 1-year high of $78.14. The company has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

