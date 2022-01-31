First Republic Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,242 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641,852 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 13.8% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 683,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,954,000 after acquiring an additional 82,778 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 29.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,332,000 after acquiring an additional 150,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 5.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 519,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,253,000 after acquiring an additional 26,955 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPOT opened at $172.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $164.41 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.42. The firm has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.10 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPOT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.75.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

