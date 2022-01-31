First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,823 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,823 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,544,581 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,602,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,732 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 218.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,697,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,968,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,565,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYF shares. Stephens lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.06.

Shares of SYF opened at $41.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $33.41 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 12.41%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

