First Republic Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWX. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period.

DWX stock opened at $38.94 on Monday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average is $39.15.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

