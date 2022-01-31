First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,056,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNDM opened at $52.18 on Monday. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $51.57 and a 52-week high of $58.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.463 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

