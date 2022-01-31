First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has raised its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

FSD opened at $14.38 on Monday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund in the third quarter worth about $2,592,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund by 10.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,805,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,937,000 after buying an additional 362,691 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

