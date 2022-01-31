First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund (NYSE:FSD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has raised its dividend by 0.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
FSD opened at $14.38 on Monday. First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $16.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33.
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Company Profile
First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund is a closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of current income. The fund was founded on June 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust High Income Long/Short Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.