First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Short Interest Up 66.0% in January

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 466,700 shares, an increase of 66.0% from the December 31st total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,346,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,776,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $701,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 45,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 281,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,558,000 after purchasing an additional 11,391 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $325,000.

RDVY opened at $49.56 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $38.92 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

