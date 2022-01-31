First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,400 shares, a growth of 95.7% from the December 31st total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the third quarter worth $187,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the third quarter worth $334,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $494,000.

Get First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF alerts:

FID stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.78. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,563. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $16.28 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This is an increase from First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.