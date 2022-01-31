Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP owned approximately 0.08% of Fiserv worth $59,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 229.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FISV. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Fiserv from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.41.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.90. The company had a trading volume of 50,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,974,185. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $69.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.30.

In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $6,010,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

