Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 270.3% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of FLO stock opened at $28.29 on Monday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.72 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.77%.

In other news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $77,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flowers Foods Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

