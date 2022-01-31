Flux Trading 2.6% Higher This Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, Flux has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Flux has a total market cap of $333.86 million and approximately $24.00 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be purchased for $1.48 or 0.00004005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.36 or 0.00241609 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.78 or 0.00077805 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.72 or 0.00107388 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001276 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002887 BTC.

About Flux

Flux is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 225,378,605 coins. The official website for Flux is datamine.network . Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Flux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flux using one of the exchanges listed above.

