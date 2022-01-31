FMC (NYSE:FMC) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Equities research analysts at Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America raised FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Get FMC alerts:

Shares of FMC opened at $108.50 on Monday. FMC has a 12 month low of $87.27 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total value of $106,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FMC by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.