Force Hill Capital Management LP Makes New $7.66 Million Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Force Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 71,300 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,655,000. Citrix Systems makes up approximately 1.9% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Force Hill Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Citrix Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,399 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 34,055 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,901 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 936 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $4.02 on Monday, hitting $101.53. The company had a trading volume of 263,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,184. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.07 and a twelve month high of $144.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day moving average of $98.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 155.24%. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Citrix Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Citrix Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

