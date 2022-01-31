Force Hill Capital Management LP Purchases 83,210 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Force Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 256.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,610 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,210 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors makes up about 5.6% of Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $22,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 961.5% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 105.5% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 298 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $11.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $200.98. The company had a trading volume of 48,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.57 and its 200-day moving average is $211.53. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $1,579,824.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXPI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.65.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

