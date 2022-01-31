Force Hill Capital Management LP Sells 125,725 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Force Hill Capital Management LP lowered its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 35.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125,725 shares during the quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $4,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VSH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 3.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.5% during the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSH traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.16. 2,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 782,821. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.34. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The company had revenue of $813.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

