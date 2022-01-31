FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $198.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) will announce $198.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings. FormFactor posted sales of $197.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full-year sales of $762.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $762.10 million to $762.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $822.55 million, with estimates ranging from $817.50 million to $827.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $189.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.51 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 13.48%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of FORM traded up $1.10 on Friday, reaching $40.21. 585,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.02. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $32.69 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

In related news, Director Kelley Steven-Waiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $129,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $1,115,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,374 shares of company stock worth $1,392,074 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FormFactor by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 388,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 266,502 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 851,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in FormFactor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $948,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in FormFactor by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

