Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $128.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.43. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87. The business had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.