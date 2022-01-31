Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,111 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 16.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Franklin Street Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target (up from $6.00) on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Franklin Street Properties stock opened at $5.58 on Monday. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $589.43 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Franklin Street Properties Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

