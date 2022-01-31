Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Frasers Group (LON:FRAS)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 700 ($9.44) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.71% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.47) target price on shares of Frasers Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

LON FRAS opened at GBX 727 ($9.81) on Monday. Frasers Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 417.80 ($5.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 827 ($11.16). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 741.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 678.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.51, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of £3.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -142.55.

Frasers Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and apparel through department stores, shops, and online in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through five segments: UK Sports Retail, Premium Lifestyle, European Retail, Rest of World Retail, and Wholesale & Licensing.

