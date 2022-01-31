Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fresnillo (LON:FRES) to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 575 ($7.76) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 1,025 ($13.83).

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 850 ($11.47) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($18.08) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.49) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 900 ($12.14) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 952.14 ($12.85).

Shares of LON FRES opened at GBX 631.80 ($8.52) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 856.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 844.66. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of GBX 614.80 ($8.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,193.50 ($16.10). The firm has a market cap of £4.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

