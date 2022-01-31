Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Stake Lessened by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 26.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,834 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 149,710 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Fulton Financial worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 1.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 570,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fulton Financial by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,312,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,486,000 after buying an additional 37,666 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fulton Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 156,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 42.9% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FULT. DA Davidson raised their price target on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

FULT stock opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.33. Fulton Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

