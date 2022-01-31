FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hasbro, Inc. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.16 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.38.

HAS stock opened at $89.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.91. Hasbro has a 12-month low of $85.97 and a 12-month high of $105.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 24,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $2,231,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Hasbro by 376.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 671,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,509,000 after purchasing an additional 530,891 shares in the last quarter. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Hasbro news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total transaction of $1,998,895.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

