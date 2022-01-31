FY2022 EPS Estimates for The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for The Sage Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kratz now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Sage Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.69) to GBX 590 ($7.96) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Sage Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $510.00.

SGPYY stock opened at $38.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.75. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $47.89.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.5742 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.84%.

The Sage Group Plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, North America, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

