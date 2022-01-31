FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Decreased by KeyCorp

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ubisoft Entertainment’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Ubisoft Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ubisoft Entertainment from €62.00 ($70.45) to €55.00 ($62.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Oddo Bhf raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ubisoft Entertainment from €70.00 ($79.55) to €62.00 ($70.45) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

UBSFY stock opened at $10.88 on Monday. Ubisoft Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.23.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.