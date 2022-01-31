Gabelli Funds LLC Has $85.35 Million Stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,738,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.56% of AES worth $85,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AES. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in AES during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AES in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AES in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AES by 261.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in AES by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.17.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, reaching $22.06. 27,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,937. The AES Co. has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $29.07. The company has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.03.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. AES had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 29.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This is an increase from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

