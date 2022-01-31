Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 87,100 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $48,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 783,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 89,467 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 178,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the period. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 27,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 45.9% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after buying an additional 17,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments America Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 42,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.46. 441,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,574,756. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a market cap of $319.46 billion, a PE ratio of -54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $44.29 and a 12-month high of $76.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.98.

In related news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

