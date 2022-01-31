Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 150 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $45,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in AutoNation in the second quarter worth about $5,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 9.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after buying an additional 39,642 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 1.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

In related news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.17.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $108.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,295. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.64 and a 12 month high of $133.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98.

AutoNation announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.