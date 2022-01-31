Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 53 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $74,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Alphabet by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 106,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,652 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $521,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,072,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2,669.72. 28,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,819,045. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,831.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,810.28. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,844.58 and a one year high of $3,019.33. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.76.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

