Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $119.22 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,299,739 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,808 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon comprises 1.1% of Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.28% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $119,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 18.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 23,764 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 796,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,747,000 after buying an additional 201,785 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.3% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 27.5% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. 83.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BK remained flat at $$58.48 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,260. The company has a market cap of $48.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.17. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $40.02 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

