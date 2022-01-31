Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 17,100 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,019,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,100 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 1.73% of St. Joe worth $42,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JOE. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in St. Joe during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get St. Joe alerts:

NYSE JOE traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.12. 2,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.93. The St. Joe Company has a 12 month low of $39.80 and a 12 month high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 1.10.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.