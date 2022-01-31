Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 7,830 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 209,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,830 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $50,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 70,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,901,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2,596.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 21,080 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 150,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN traded up $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $204.49. 287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,374. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $175.01 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.57 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

