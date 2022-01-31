Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.38.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,976 shares of company stock valued at $2,124,025 over the last 90 days. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,365,525. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $40.45 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

