GamyFi Platform (GFX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $55,064.00

GamyFi Platform (CURRENCY:GFX) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. GamyFi Platform has a total market cap of $296,880.59 and approximately $55,064.00 worth of GamyFi Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamyFi Platform coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000975 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GamyFi Platform has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00048284 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.16 or 0.06863362 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,885.24 or 0.99937318 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00052229 BTC.

GamyFi Platform Coin Profile

GamyFi Platform’s total supply is 9,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 825,000 coins. GamyFi Platform’s official Twitter account is @GamyFi_HQ

Buying and Selling GamyFi Platform

